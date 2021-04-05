B.Riley Financial Maintains a Buy Rating on Marcus (MCS)

In a report issued on March 24, Eric Wold from B.Riley Financial maintained a Buy rating on Marcus (MCS), with a price target of $25.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $20.25.

According to TipRanks.com, Wold is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 27.0% and a 62.6% success rate. Wold covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as National Cinemedia, Dolby Laboratories, and Cinemark Holdings.

Marcus has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $24.67, which is a 22.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 9, Barrington also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $25.00 price target.

Marcus’ market cap is currently $634.4M and has a P/E ratio of -4.90. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 1.52.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 41 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of MCS in relation to earlier this year. Last month, Douglas Neis, the CFO & Treasurer of MCS bought 54,000 shares for a total of $664,680.

Marcus Corp. engages in operating movie theatres, hotels, and resorts. It operates through the following business segments: Theatres and Hotels & Resorts. The Theatres segment includes multiscreen motion picture theatres and a family entertainment center. The Hotels & Resorts segment owns and operates full service hotels and resorts. The company was founded by Ben Marcus on November 1, 1935 and is headquartered in Milwaukee, WI.