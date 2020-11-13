B.Riley Financial Maintains a Buy Rating on CuriosityStream (CURI)

In a report released yesterday, Zachary Silver from B.Riley Financial maintained a Buy rating on CuriosityStream (CURI), with a price target of $16.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $9.80.

According to TipRanks.com, Silver is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -2.7% and a 45.0% success rate. Silver covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Liberty Media Liberty Formula One, Entercom Communications, and Nexstar Media Group.

CuriosityStream has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $14.00.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Software Acquisition Group Inc is a blank check company.