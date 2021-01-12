B.Riley Financial Maintains a Buy Rating on Arbutus Biopharma (ABUS)

In a report issued on January 8, Mayank Mamtani from B.Riley Financial maintained a Buy rating on Arbutus Biopharma (ABUS), with a price target of $8.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $4.11.

According to TipRanks.com, Mamtani is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 33.9% and a 57.6% success rate. Mamtani covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, and Madrigal Pharmaceuticals.

Arbutus Biopharma has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $7.67.

Arbutus Biopharma’s market cap is currently $366.8M and has a P/E ratio of -3.10. The company has a Price to Book ratio of -6.71.

Arbutus Biopharma Corp. engages in discovering, developing and commercializing a cure for patients suffering from chronic Hepatitis B virus infection. The company is headquartered in Burnaby, Canada.