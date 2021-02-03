B.Riley Financial Keeps a Buy Rating on National Cinemedia (NCMI)

In a report issued on March 18, Eric Wold from B.Riley Financial maintained a Buy rating on National Cinemedia (NCMI), with a price target of $6.50. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $4.11.

According to TipRanks.com, Wold is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 13.9% and a 57.2% success rate. Wold covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Dolby Laboratories, Cinemark Holdings, and AMC Entertainment.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for National Cinemedia with a $4.50 average price target, a 0.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 6, Barrington also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $9.50 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on National Cinemedia’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $6 million and GAAP net loss of $12.7 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $111 million and had a net profit of $9.2 million.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

National CineMedia, Inc. is a holding company. It engages in the provision of advertising, business meetings, event services, and third-party theatre circuits under network affiliate agreements. The firm owns and operates the digital in-theatre network, which is used to distribute content for its advertising promotions, Fathom Events. National CineMedia was founded on October 5, 2006 and is headquartered in Centennial, CO.

Read More on NCMI: