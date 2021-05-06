B.Riley Financial Keeps a Buy Rating on American Outdoor Brands (AOUT)

In a report issued on May 3, Eric Wold from B.Riley Financial maintained a Buy rating on American Outdoor Brands (AOUT), with a price target of $38.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $26.83.

According to TipRanks.com, Wold is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 27.7% and a 61.6% success rate. Wold covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as National Cinemedia, Cinemark Holdings, and AMC Entertainment.

Currently, the analyst consensus on American Outdoor Brands is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $35.50, implying a 29.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 4, Wedbush also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $32.00 price target.

American Outdoor Brands’ market cap is currently $380.9M and has a P/E ratio of -4.70. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 2.33.

American Outdoor Brands Inc is engaged in the business of providing outdoor products and accessories for hunting, fishing, camping, shooting, and personal security and defense products. The company designs and produces products and accessories, including shooting supplies, rests, vaults, and other related accessories; premium sportsman knives and tools for fishing and hunting; land management tools for hunting preparedness; harvesting products for post-hunt or post-fishing activities; electro-optical devices, including hunting optics, firearm aiming devices, flashlights, and laser grips; reloading, gunsmithing, and firearm cleaning supplies; and survival, camping, and emergency preparedness products.

