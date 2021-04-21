B.Riley Financial Initiates a Buy Rating on Inmune Bio (INMB)

Inmune Bio (INMB) received a Buy rating and a $29.00 price target from B.Riley Financial analyst Mayank Mamtani yesterday. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $11.02.

According to TipRanks.com, Mamtani is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 22.9% and a 46.7% success rate. Mamtani covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, and Madrigal Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Inmune Bio is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $30.50.

Based on Inmune Bio’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $10.92K and GAAP net loss of $3.2 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $2.32 million.

Inmune Bio, Inc. is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which develops immunotherapies that reprogram a patient’s innate immune system to allow the immune system to fight cancer. Its products include INKMUNE and INB03. The company was founded by Mark Lowdell in September 2015 and is headquartered in La Jolla, CA.