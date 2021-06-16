B.Riley Financial Initiates a Buy Rating on Entera Bio (ENTX)

B.Riley Financial analyst Kalpit Patel initiated coverage with a Buy rating on Entera Bio (ENTX) yesterday and set a price target of $9.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $3.73.

According to TipRanks.com, Patel is a 2-star analyst with an average return of 6.4% and a 50.0% success rate. Patel covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Allogene Therapeutics, Magenta Therapeutics, and Forte Biosciences.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Entera Bio with a $10.50 average price target.

Based on Entera Bio’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $157K and GAAP net loss of $9.49 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $42K and had a GAAP net loss of $2.92 million.

Entera Bio Ltd. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of orally delivered large molecule therapeutics. It develops an oral formulation of parathyroid hormone. The company was founded on June 1, 2010 and is headquartered in Jerusalem, Israel.