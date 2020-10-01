B Riley Financial Inc. Sticks to Its Buy Rating for Malibu Boats (MBUU)

B Riley Financial Inc. analyst Eric Wold maintained a Buy rating on Malibu Boats (MBUU) on September 28 and set a price target of $75.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $49.56.

According to TipRanks.com, Wold ‘s ranking currently consits of 0 on a 0-5 ranking scale, with an average return of -10.2% and a 30.8% success rate. Wold covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Dolby Laboratories, National Cinemedia, and Cinemark Holdings.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Malibu Boats is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $68.33, which is a 42.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on September 16, Raymond James also maintained a Buy rating on the stock.

Based on Malibu Boats’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending June 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $119 million and net profit of $6.2 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $195 million and had a net profit of $19.41 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 34 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of MBUU in relation to earlier this year. Last month, Ritchie Anderson, the COO of MBUU sold 16,889 shares for a total of $914,231.

Malibu Boats, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and market of recreational powerboats. It offers performance sport boats, sterndrive, and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Cobalt, and Pursuit brands. It operates through the following segments: Malibu U.S., Malibu Australia, Cobalt, and Pursuit. The Malibu U.S. segment serves markets in North America, South America, Europe, and Asia. The Malibu Australia segment covers the Australian, and New Zealand markets. The Cobalt segment offers Cobalt boats throughout the world. The Pursuit segment involves in the distribution and sale of Pursuit boats throughout the world. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Loudon, TN.