B Riley Financial Inc. Reaffirms Their Buy Rating on Brunswick (BC)

In a report issued on September 28, Eric Wold from B Riley Financial Inc. maintained a Buy rating on Brunswick (BC), with a price target of $88.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $58.91.

According to TipRanks.com, Wold is ranked 0 out of 5 stars with an average return of -10.2% and a 30.8% success rate.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Brunswick with a $78.88 average price target.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 68 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of BC in relation to earlier this year.

Brunswick Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of recreation products, including marine engines, boats, fitness equipment, and active recreation products. It operates through the following segments: Marine Engine and Boat. The Marine segment manufactures and sells recreational marine engines and marine parts and accessories. The Boat segment produces and markets boats such as fiberglass pleasure, sport cruiser, sport fishing and center-console, offshore fishing, aluminum and fiberglass fishing, pontoon, utility, deck, inflatable, and heavy-gauge aluminum. The company was founded by John Brunswick in 1845 and is headquartered in Mettawa, IL.