B Riley Financial Inc. Maintains a Hold Rating on Genfit SA (GNFT)

B Riley Financial Inc. analyst Mayank Mamtani maintained a Hold rating on Genfit SA (GNFT) on September 28 and set a price target of $9.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $5.65.

According to TipRanks.com, Mamtani is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 15.3% and a 46.1% success rate. Mamtani covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, and Madrigal Pharmaceuticals.

Genfit SA has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $9.24, representing a 66.2% upside. In a report issued on September 25, H.C. Wainwright also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $8.00 price target.

Genfit SA is a biopharmaceutical company involved in drug discovery and development for the early diagnosis, prevention and treatment of cardiometabolic diseases. The company focuses on the discovery and development of drug candidates in areas of high unmet medical needs corresponding to a lack of suitable treatments. It focuses on medicines to market for patients with metabolic, inflammatory, autoimmune and fibrotic diseases, that affect the liver. The company was founded by Jean-François Mouney, Florence Séjourné and Bart Staels on September 1999 and is headquartered in Loos, France.