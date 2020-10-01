B Riley Financial Inc. Maintains a Buy Rating on MasterCraft Boat Holdings (MCFT)

B Riley Financial Inc. analyst Eric Wold maintained a Buy rating on MasterCraft Boat Holdings (MCFT) on September 28 and set a price target of $30.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $17.49.

According to TipRanks.com, Wold is ranked 0 out of 5 stars with an average return of -10.2% and a 30.8% success rate. Wold covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Dolby Laboratories, National Cinemedia, and Cinemark Holdings.

MasterCraft Boat Holdings has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $24.67, implying a 44.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on September 22, Robert W. Baird also upgraded the stock to Buy with a $22.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $23.53 and a one-year low of $4.90. Currently, MasterCraft Boat Holdings has an average volume of 255.3K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 29 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of MCFT in relation to earlier this year.

Mastercraft Boat Holdings, Inc. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of boats. It operates through the MasterCraft, NauticStar, Crest segment. The MasterCraft segment offers recreational performance boats used for water skiing, wakeboarding, and wake surfing activities. The NauticStar segment includes recreational boats primarily used for salt water fishing, and general recreational boating. The Crest segment produces pontoon boats and are primarily used for general recreational boating. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Vonore, TN.