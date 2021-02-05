B.Riley Financial Believes TG Therapeutics (TGTX) Still Has Room to Grow

B.Riley Financial analyst Mayank Mamtani reiterated a Buy rating on TG Therapeutics (TGTX) today and set a price target of $90.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $48.53, close to its 52-week high of $56.74.

According to TipRanks.com, Mamtani is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 45.3% and a 63.8% success rate. Mamtani covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, and Madrigal Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for TG Therapeutics with a $75.25 average price target.

TG Therapeutics’ market cap is currently $6.69B and has a P/E ratio of -23.40. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 39.67.

TG Therapeutics, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases. Its product pipeline includes TG-1101, Ublituximab, and Umbralisib. The company was founded by Michael Sean Weiss and Laurence H. Shaw on May 18, 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.