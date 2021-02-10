B.Riley Financial Believes Orion Energy Systems (OESX) Won’t Stop Here

B.Riley Financial analyst Marc Wiesenberger reiterated a Buy rating on Orion Energy Systems (OESX) on February 8 and set a price target of $11.75. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $11.18, close to its 52-week high of $11.80.

According to TipRanks.com, Wiesenberger is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 75.6% and a 85.7% success rate. Wiesenberger covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Wireless Telecom Group, Lightpath Technologies, and Insight Enterprises.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Orion Energy Systems with a $11.75 average price target.

Orion Energy Systems’ market cap is currently $358.5M and has a P/E ratio of 274.30. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 11.56.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 11 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of OESX in relation to earlier this year.

Orion Energy Systems, Inc. engages in the design, development, and trade of lighting systems, and retrofit lighting solutions. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Markets (USM); Orion Engineered Systems (OES), and Orion Distribution Services (ODS). The U.S. Markets segment produces, and sells commercial lighting, and energy management systems to the wholesale contractors. The Engineered Systems segment develops, and sells lighting products, and provides construction, and engineering services for commercial lighting, and energy management systems.The Distribution Services segment markets lighting products to agencies and distributors. The company was founded in April 1996 and is headquartered in Manitowoc, WI.