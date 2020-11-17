B.Riley Financial Believes Marinemax (HZO) Won’t Stop Here

B.Riley Financial analyst Eric Wold maintained a Buy rating on Marinemax (HZO) on October 23 and set a price target of $34.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $31.30, close to its 52-week high of $34.06.

According to TipRanks.com, Wold is a 2-star analyst with an average return of 0.9% and a 48.8% success rate. Wold covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Dolby Laboratories, National Cinemedia, and Cinemark Holdings.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Marinemax is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $35.67, which is a 15.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on October 28, Raymond James also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $35.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $34.06 and a one-year low of $7.25. Currently, Marinemax has an average volume of 383.3K.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

MarineMax, Inc. engages in the provision of boating-related activities. The firm sells used and new sport boats, sport cruisers, sport yachts and fishing boats through retail stores. It also provides maintenance, repair, slip and storage services. The company was founded in January 1998 and is headquartered in Clearwater, FL.