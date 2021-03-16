B.Riley Financial Believes Marcus (MCS) Still Has Room to Grow

B.Riley Financial analyst Eric Wold maintained a Buy rating on Marcus (MCS) on March 8 and set a price target of $25.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $23.94, close to its 52-week high of $24.71.

According to TipRanks.com, Wold is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 30.9% and a 63.6% success rate. Wold covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as National Cinemedia, Dolby Laboratories, and Cinemark Holdings.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Marcus with a $24.67 average price target, representing a 5.0% upside. In a report issued on March 4, Barrington also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $19.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $24.71 and a one-year low of $6.84. Currently, Marcus has an average volume of 723.6K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 35 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of MCS in relation to earlier this year. Last month, Gregory Marcus, the President & CEO of MCS sold 50,000 shares for a total of $878,620.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Marcus Corp. engages in operating movie theatres, hotels, and resorts. It operates through the following business segments: Theatres and Hotels & Resorts. The Theatres segment includes multiscreen motion picture theatres and a family entertainment center. The Hotels & Resorts segment owns and operates full service hotels and resorts. The company was founded by Ben Marcus on November 1, 1935 and is headquartered in Milwaukee, WI.