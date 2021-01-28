B.Riley Financial Believes Intricon (IIN) Won’t Stop Here

In a report issued on September 25, Andrew D’silva from B.Riley Financial reiterated a Buy rating on Intricon (IIN), with a price target of $28.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $19.67, close to its 52-week high of $20.71.

According to TipRanks.com, D’silva is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 36.1% and a 55.5% success rate. D’silva covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, ClearPoint Neuro, and Infinity Pharma.

Intricon has an analyst consensus of Hold.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Intricon’s market cap is currently $183.8M and has a P/E ratio of -63.20. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 2.81.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Intricon Corp. engages in the design, development, engineering, manufacture, and distribution of miniature and micro-miniature body-worn devices. It operates through the Body-Worn Device and Hearing Health Direct-To-Consumer segments. The Body-Worn Device segment comprises medical, hearing health, and professional audio markets. The Hearing Health Direct-To-Consumer segment provides advanced hearing products such as ultra-miniature volume controls and trimmers, custom amplifiers, and custom, completed hearing instruments. The company was founded in 1930 and is headquartered in Arden Hills, MN.