B.Riley Financial Believes GT Biopharma (GTBP) Won’t Stop Here

In a report released yesterday, Justin Walsh from B.Riley Financial initiated coverage with a Buy rating on GT Biopharma (GTBP) and a price target of $21.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $10.40, close to its 52-week high of $10.87.

According to TipRanks.com, Walsh is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -5.7% and a 33.3% success rate. Walsh covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Vor Biopharma, and Precigen.

GT Biopharma has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $23.00.

GT Biopharma’s market cap is currently $222.2M and has a P/E ratio of -3.20. The company has a Price to Book ratio of -6.34.

GT Biopharma, Inc. is engages in the development and commercialization of novel immuno-oncology products. Its products include OXS-1550, OXS-1650, OXS-3550, OXS-4550, OXS-1750, OXS-1950, and OXS-2050. The company was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Westlake Village, CA.