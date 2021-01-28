B.Riley Financial Believes EDAP TMS (EDAP) Won’t Stop Here

B.Riley Financial analyst Andrew D’silva maintained a Buy rating on EDAP TMS (EDAP) on November 19 and set a price target of $5.50. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $7.81, close to its 52-week high of $8.45.

According to TipRanks.com, D’silva is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 36.1% and a 55.5% success rate. D’silva covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, ClearPoint Neuro, and Infinity Pharma.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for EDAP TMS with a $12.67 average price target, a 55.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on November 20, H.C. Wainwright also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $6.00 price target.

EDAP TMS’s market cap is currently $234M and has a P/E ratio of -70.80. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 9.41.

EDAP TMS SA is a holding company, which through its subsidiary engages in the development, production, and marketing of minimally invasive medical devices for urological diseases. It operates through High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU) and Urology Devices and Services (UDS) segments. The HIFU segment develops, manufactures and markets devices for the minimally invasive ablation of certain types of localized tumors using HIFU technology. The UDS segment focuses in the development, marketing, manufacturing, and servicing of medical devices for the minimally invasive diagnosis or treatment of urological disorders, mainly urinary stones, and other clinical indications. The company was founded on December 3, 1979 and is headquartered in Vaulx-en-Velin, France.