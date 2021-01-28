B.Riley Financial Believes ClearPoint Neuro (CLPT) Still Has Room to Grow

B.Riley Financial analyst Andrew D’silva assigned a Buy rating to ClearPoint Neuro (CLPT) on August 18 and set a price target of $8.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $23.92, close to its 52-week high of $26.02.

According to TipRanks.com, D’silva is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 36.1% and a 55.5% success rate. D’silva covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Infinity Pharma, and Harrow Health.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for ClearPoint Neuro with a $23.00 average price target.

Based on ClearPoint Neuro’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $3.52 million and GAAP net loss of $1.48 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $2.93 million and had a GAAP net loss of $1.12 million.

Clearpoint Neuro, Inc. engages in the development and commercialization of innovative platforms for performing minimally invasive surgical procedures in the brain and heart. It conducts its procedures under direct, intra-procedural magnetic resonance imaging guidance. Its product platform is comprises of ClearPoint system and ClearTrace system. The company was founded by Paul A. Bottomley on March 12, 1998 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.