B.Riley Financial Believes Chicken Soup For The Soul Entertainment (CSSE) Still Has Room to Grow

In a report released yesterday, Eric Wold from B.Riley Financial initiated coverage with a Buy rating on Chicken Soup For The Soul Entertainment (CSSE) and a price target of $62.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $37.08, close to its 52-week high of $41.98.

According to TipRanks.com, Wold is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 29.1% and a 64.4% success rate. Wold covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as National Cinemedia, Cinemark Holdings, and AMC Entertainment.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Chicken Soup For The Soul Entertainment with a $49.00 average price target, which is a 22.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 14, Canaccord Genuity also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $52.00 price target.

Based on Chicken Soup For The Soul Entertainment’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $23.2 million and GAAP net loss of $6.94 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $13.24 million and had a GAAP net loss of $10.45 million.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. is an emerging growth company, which engages in the production and distribution of video content. The firm distributes and exhibits video on-demand content directly to consumers across all digital platforms, such as smartphones, tablets, gaming consoles. It also provides distribution of movies and television series worldwide to consumers through license agreements across all media, including theatrical, home video, pay-per-view, free, cable and pay television, VOD and new digital media platforms worldwide. The company was founded on May 4, 2016 and is headquartered in Cos Cob, CT.

