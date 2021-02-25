B.Riley Financial Believes Brunswick (BC) Still Has Room to Grow

In a report issued on February 23, Eric Wold from B.Riley Financial maintained a Buy rating on Brunswick (BC), with a price target of $105.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $91.04, close to its 52-week high of $95.30.

According to TipRanks.com, Wold is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 22.3% and a 59.2% success rate. Wold covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as National Cinemedia, Dolby Laboratories, and Cinemark Holdings.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Brunswick is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $99.55.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $95.30 and a one-year low of $25.22. Currently, Brunswick has an average volume of 657.8K.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Brunswick Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of recreation products, including marine engines, boats, fitness equipment, and active recreation products. It operates through the following segments: Marine Engine and Boat. The Marine segment manufactures and sells recreational marine engines and marine parts and accessories. The Boat segment produces and markets boats such as fiberglass pleasure, sport cruiser, sport fishing and center-console, offshore fishing, aluminum and fiberglass fishing, pontoon, utility, deck, inflatable, and heavy-gauge aluminum. The company was founded by John Brunswick in 1845 and is headquartered in Mettawa, IL.