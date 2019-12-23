B.Riley FBR’s Take on This Canadian Energy Company

B.Riley FBR analyst Tom Curran maintained a Buy rating on Ranger Energy Services (RNGR) on December 19 and set a price target of $9.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $7.10.

According to TipRanks.com, Curran is ranked 0 out of 5 stars with an average return of -8.6% and a 41.0% success rate. Curran covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Independence Contract Drilling, and Select Energy Services.

Ranger Energy Services has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $9.00.

The company has a one-year high of $8.76 and a one-year low of $4.70. Currently, Ranger Energy Services has an average volume of 8,476.

Ranger Energy Services, Inc. engages in the provision of service rigs and associated services. It operate through the following segments: High Specification Rigs; Completion and Other Services; and Processing Solutions. The High Specification Rig segment provides service rigs and complementary equipment and services.