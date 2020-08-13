B.Riley FBR’s Analyst Provides Guidance for This Canadian Energy Company

B.Riley FBR analyst Tom Curran maintained a Hold rating on Energy Recovery (ERII) today and set a price target of $9.50. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $8.33.

According to TipRanks.com, Curran is currently ranked with 0 stars on a 0-5 stars ranking scale, with an average return of -15.3% and a 34.3% success rate. Curran covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Independence Contract Drilling, and Liberty Oilfield Services.

Energy Recovery has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $9.75.

Energy Recovery’s market cap is currently $463.8M and has a P/E ratio of 22.10. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 3.23.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 45 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of ERII in relation to earlier this year.

Energy Recovery, Inc. engineers, designs, manufactures and supplies solutions for industrial fluid flow processes. It operates through Water; and Oil & Gas segments. The Water segment represents the solutions sold for use in reverse osmosis desalination. The Oil & Gas segments refers t the solutions sold and licensed for use in hydraulic fracturing, gas processing, and chemical processing. The company was founded in April 1992 and is headquartered in San Leandro, CA.