B.Riley FBR’s Analyst Provides Guidance for This Canadian Energy Company

B.Riley FBR analyst Tom Curran reiterated a Buy rating on Select Energy Services (WTTR) on January 6 and set a price target of $15.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $9.47.

According to TipRanks.com, Curran has currently no stars on a ranking scale of 0-5 stars, with an average return of -6.9% and a 43.5% success rate. Curran covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Independence Contract Drilling, and Ranger Energy Services.

Select Energy Services has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $11.03.

Select Energy Services’ market cap is currently $813.5M and has a P/E ratio of 286.97. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 0.88.

Select Energy Services Inc. engages in the provision of water management and chemical solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Water Solutions, Oilfield Chemicals, and Wellsite Services.

