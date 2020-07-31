B.Riley FBR Thinks Xenia Hotels & Resorts’ Stock is Going to Recover

B.Riley FBR analyst Bryan Maher maintained a Buy rating on Xenia Hotels & Resorts (XHR) yesterday and set a price target of $13.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $8.20, close to its 52-week low of $6.15.

According to TipRanks.com, Maher has currently 0 stars on a ranking scale of 0-5 stars, with an average return of -6.6% and a 46.3% success rate. Maher covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Industrial Logistics Properties, Diversified Healthcare Trust, and Braemar Hotels & Resorts.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $10.00.

Based on Xenia Hotels & Resorts’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $215 million and GAAP net loss of $36.14 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $294 million and had a net profit of $16.7 million.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the investment in premium services, lifestyle, and urban upscale hotels. It also owns a diversified portfolio of lodging properties operated by Marriott, Kimpton, Hyatt, Aston, Fairmong, and Loews. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.