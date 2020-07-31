B.Riley FBR Thinks Xenia Hotels & Resorts’ Stock is Going to Recover

Brian Anderson- July 31, 2020, 8:17 AM EDT

B.Riley FBR analyst Bryan Maher maintained a Buy rating on Xenia Hotels & Resorts (XHR) yesterday and set a price target of $13.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $8.20, close to its 52-week low of $6.15.

According to TipRanks.com, Maher has currently 0 stars on a ranking scale of 0-5 stars, with an average return of -6.6% and a 46.3% success rate. Maher covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Industrial Logistics Properties, Diversified Healthcare Trust, and Braemar Hotels & Resorts.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $10.00.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Xenia Hotels & Resorts’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $215 million and GAAP net loss of $36.14 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $294 million and had a net profit of $16.7 million.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the investment in premium services, lifestyle, and urban upscale hotels. It also owns a diversified portfolio of lodging properties operated by Marriott, Kimpton, Hyatt, Aston, Fairmong, and Loews. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

Stay Ahead of Everyone Else

Get The Latest Stock News Alerts