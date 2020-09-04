B.Riley FBR Thinks Transphorm’s Stock is Going to Recover

B.Riley FBR analyst Craig Ellis initiated coverage with a Buy rating on Transphorm (TGAN) on August 24 and set a price target of $8.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $5.50, close to its 52-week low of $5.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Ellis is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 1.8% and a 48.1% success rate. Ellis covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Sequans Communications S A, Axcelis Technologies, and Skyworks Solutions.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Transphorm with a $8.00 average price target.

Transphorm Inc is a semiconductor company. It designs and manufactures GaN semiconductors for high-voltage power conversion applications. It produces JEDEC and AEC-Q101 qualified GaN FETs. Its vertically integrated device business model allows for innovation at every development stage: design, fabrication, device, and application support.