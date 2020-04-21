B.Riley FBR Thinks Spark Networks’ Stock is Going to Recover

In a report released today, Kara Anderson from B.Riley FBR reiterated a Buy rating on Spark Networks (LOV), with a price target of $11.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $3.10, close to its 52-week low of $1.81.

According to TipRanks.com, Anderson is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 3.8% and a 47.7% success rate. Anderson covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Transact Technologies, DHI Group, and PFSweb.

Spark Networks has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $11.00.

Spark Networks SE is a holding company, which engages in the operation of online dating sites and applications. It operates through the North America and International segment. The North America segment consists of the firm’s operations in the United States and Canada. The International segment includes all other operations except for the United States and Canada. The company was founded on April 5, 2017 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.