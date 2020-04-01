B.Riley FBR Thinks Select Energy Services’ Stock is Going to Recover

In a report released yesterday, Tom Curran from B.Riley FBR reiterated a Buy rating on Select Energy Services (WTTR), with a price target of $8.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $3.23, close to its 52-week low of $2.23.

According to TipRanks.com, Curran is currently ranked with no stars on a 0-5 star ranking scale, with an average return of -23.4% and a 29.0% success rate. Curran covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Independence Contract Drilling, and Ranger Energy Services.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Select Energy Services with a $5.67 average price target, a 92.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 16, RBC Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $7.00 price target.

Based on Select Energy Services’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $276 million and GAAP net loss of $9.93 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $362 million and had a GAAP net loss of $13.5 million.

Select Energy Services Inc. engages in the provision of water management and chemical solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Water Solutions, Oilfield Chemicals, and Wellsite Services. The Water Solutions segment provides water-related services to customers that includes integrated oil companies and independent oil and natural gas producers. The Oilfield Chemicals segment develops, manufactures and provides a full suite of chemicals utilized in hydraulic fracturing, stimulation, cementing and well completions, including polymer slurries, crosslinkers, friction reducers, buffers, breakers, and other chemical technologies, to pressure pumping service companies. The Wellsite Services segment offers oil and natural gas operators with a variety of services, including providing workforce accommodations and surface rental equipment, crane and logistics services, wellsite, and pipeline construction and field services. The company was founded on November 21, 2016 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.