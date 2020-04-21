B.Riley FBR Thinks SeaWorld’s Stock is Going to Recover

In a report released today, Eric Wold from B.Riley FBR maintained a Buy rating on SeaWorld (SEAS), with a price target of $18.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $11.12, close to its 52-week low of $6.75.

According to TipRanks.com, Wold is currently ranked with no stars on a 0-5 star ranking scale, with an average return of -21.9% and a 21.6% success rate. Wold covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Dolby Laboratories, National Cinemedia, and Cinemark Holdings.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for SeaWorld with a $19.17 average price target, which is an 85.9% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, KeyBanc also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $17.00 price target.

Based on SeaWorld’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $298 million and GAAP net loss of $24.18 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $280 million and had a GAAP net loss of $11.05 million.

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. is a holding company, which through its subsidiary, engages in the park and entertainment business. Its brand portfolio of theme parks includes SeaWorld, Busch Gardens, Aquatica, Discovery Cove, Sesame Place, Sea Rescue. The company was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.