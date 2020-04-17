B.Riley FBR Thinks Rubicon Project’s Stock is Going to Recover

In a report released today, Lee Krowl from B.Riley FBR maintained a Buy rating on Rubicon Project (RUBI), with a price target of $10.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $5.38, close to its 52-week low of $4.10.

According to TipRanks.com, Krowl is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -4.2% and a 30.2% success rate. Krowl covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Limelight Networks, Digital Turbine, and Brightcove.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Rubicon Project is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $10.33, implying an 81.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 3, SunTrust Robinson also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $7.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $13.11 and a one-year low of $4.10. Currently, Rubicon Project has an average volume of 1.97M.

The Rubicon Project, Inc. provides a technology solution to automate the purchase and sale of digital advertising inventory for buyers and sellers. It features applications and services for digital advertising sellers, including Websites, mobile applications and other digital media properties. The company was founded by Frank Addante, Duc Chau, Craig Roah, Julie Mattern and Brian D. Baumgart on April 20, 2007 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

