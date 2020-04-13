B.Riley FBR Thinks New Residential Inv’s Stock is Going to Recover

B.Riley FBR analyst Timothy P. Hayes maintained a Buy rating on New Residential Inv (NRZ) on April 8. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $5.21, close to its 52-week low of $2.92.

According to TipRanks.com, Hayes has 0 stars on 0-5 star ranking scale with an average return of -18.4% and a 38.3% success rate. Hayes covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Cherry Hill Mortgage, Ellington Financial, and Capital Southwest.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for New Residential Inv with a $13.00 average price target, which is an 117.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 31, Wedbush also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $10.50 price target.

New Residential Inv’s market cap is currently $2.39B and has a P/E ratio of 4.30. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 1.09.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 24 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of NRZ in relation to earlier this year.

New Residential Investment Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on investing and actively managing, investments related to residential real estate. It operates through the following segments: Origination, Servicing, MSR Related Investments, Residential Securities and Loans, Consumer Loans and Corporate. The Corporate segment includes general and administrative expenses, the management fees and incentive compensation, and corporate cash and related interest income. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in New York, NY.