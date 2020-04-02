B.Riley FBR Thinks Net 1 Ueps’ Stock is Going to Recover

B.Riley FBR analyst Scott Buck maintained a Buy rating on Net 1 Ueps (UEPS) today and set a price target of $7.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $2.99, close to its 52-week low of $2.71.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Net 1 Ueps is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $7.00.

The company has a one-year high of $4.45 and a one-year low of $2.71. Currently, Net 1 Ueps has an average volume of 369.2K.

Net 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc. engages in the provision of payment solutions and transaction processing services in South Africa. The firm designs, develops, and markets transaction technology, solutions, and services. It operates through the following segments: South African Transaction Processing, International Transaction Processing, and Financial Inclusion and Applied Technologies. The South African Transaction Processing segment consists of a welfare benefit distribution service provided to the South African government and transaction processing for retailers, utilities, medical-related claim service customers, and banks. The International Transaction Processing segment offers payment processing services and to a lesser extent from the sale of goods, primarily point of sale terminals, to customers in Korea. The Financial Inclusion and Applied Technologies segment comprises of short-term loans as a principal and life insurance products on an agency basis and generates initiation and services fees. The company was founded by Serge Christian Pierre Belamant in 1989 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.