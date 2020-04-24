B.Riley FBR Thinks Meta Financial Group’s Stock is Going to Recover

B.Riley FBR analyst Steve Moss reiterated a Buy rating on Meta Financial Group (CASH) yesterday and set a price target of $25.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $15.87, close to its 52-week low of $14.62.

According to TipRanks.com, Moss is currently ranked with no stars on a 0-5 star ranking scale, with an average return of -8.5% and a 37.2% success rate. Moss covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Zions Bancorporation National Association, Seacoast Banking Of Florida, and Bridgewater Bancshares.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Meta Financial Group is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $28.00, a 68.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 13, Piper Sandler also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $25.00 price target.

Meta Financial Group’s market cap is currently $576.8M and has a P/E ratio of 6.40. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 1.31.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 84 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of CASH in relation to earlier this year.

Meta Financial Group, Inc. operates as a financial holding company, which provides savings and loan services. The company operates through the following business segments: Payments, Banking, and Corporate Services & Other. The Payments segment provides MPS, refund advantage, EPS, SCS, and other tax services. The Banking segment provides lending and retail bank services. The Corporate Services & Other segment provides investment portfolio, wholesale deposits and borrowings services. Meta Financial Group was founded on June 14, 1993 and is headquartered in Sioux Falls, SD.