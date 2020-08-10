B.Riley FBR Thinks Intercept Pharma’s Stock is Going to Recover

In a report released today, Mayank Mamtani from B.Riley FBR reiterated a Buy rating on Intercept Pharma (ICPT), with a price target of $97.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $52.83, close to its 52-week low of $42.19.

According to TipRanks.com, Mamtani is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 14.4% and a 50.5% success rate. Mamtani covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, and Madrigal Pharmaceuticals.

Intercept Pharma has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $67.29, a 35.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 30, Piper Sandler also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $82.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $125.00 and a one-year low of $42.19. Currently, Intercept Pharma has an average volume of 979.5K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 103 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of ICPT in relation to earlier this year.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics in treating chronic liver diseases. Its product pipeline is OCALIVA which is used for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis, nonalcoholic steatohepatitis, primary sclerosing cholangitis, and biliary atresia. The company was founded by Mark E. Pruzanski and Roberto Pellicciari on September 4, 2002 and is headquartered in New York, NY.