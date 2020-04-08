B.Riley FBR Thinks Hoegh LNG Partners’ Stock is Going to Recover

In a report released today, Liam Burke from B.Riley FBR maintained a Buy rating on Hoegh LNG Partners (HMLP), with a price target of $17.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $5.35, close to its 52-week low of $4.68.

According to TipRanks.com, Burke has currently no stars on a ranking scale of 0-5 stars, with an average return of -13.6% and a 35.2% success rate. Burke covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Matthews International, Nordic American Tanker, and Dynagas LNG Partners.

Hoegh LNG Partners has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $9.58.

Hoegh LNG Partners’ market cap is currently $178.1M and has a P/E ratio of 5.90. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 0.45.

Höegh LNG Partners LP own and operates floating storage and re?gasification units (FSRUs). It operates through the Majority Held FSRUs, and Joint Venture FSRUs segments. The Majority Held FSRUs segment includes the direct financing lease related to the PGN FSRU Lampung and the operating leases related to the Hoegh Gallant and the Hoegh Grace. The Joint Venture FSRUs segment deals with financing lease related to the PGN FSRU Lampung and the operating lease related to the Hoegh Gallant. The company was founded on April 28, 2014 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.