B.Riley FBR Thinks Harrow Health’s Stock is Going to Recover

B.Riley FBR analyst Andrew D’silva maintained a Buy rating on Harrow Health (HROW) yesterday and set a price target of $10.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $4.08, close to its 52-week low of $3.33.

According to TipRanks.com, D’silva is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 3.0% and a 40.0% success rate. D’silva covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Cumberland Pharmaceuticals, EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, and Eton Pharmaceuticals.

Harrow Health has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $10.00.

Based on Harrow Health’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $12.6 million and net profit of $2.66 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $11.38 million and had a net profit of $18.13 million.

Harrow Health Inc is an ophthalmology-focused pharmaceutical company. The company is specialized in the development, production, and sale of medications that offer competitive advantages and serve unmet needs in the marketplace. Its cornerstone of ophthalmology program consists of proprietary Dropless Therapy injectable and LessDrops topical formulations that are designed to address patient compliance issues and provide other compelling medical and economic benefits.