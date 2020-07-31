B.Riley FBR Thinks Hallador Energy Company’s Stock is Going to Recover

B.Riley FBR analyst Lucas Pipes maintained a Buy rating on Hallador Energy Company (HNRG) on March 24 and set a price target of $4.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $0.66, close to its 52-week low of $0.60.

According to TipRanks.com, Pipes is ranked 0 out of 5 stars with an average return of -15.5% and a 34.8% success rate. Pipes covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Novagold Resources New, US Silica Holdings, and Century Aluminum.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Hallador Energy Company is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $4.00.

The company has a one-year high of $5.53 and a one-year low of $0.60. Currently, Hallador Energy Company has an average volume of 246.6K.

Hallador Energy Co. engages in business through its subsidiary, Sunrise Coal, LLC, which produces coal in the Illinois Basin for the electric power generation industry. It also owns summit terminal, a transport facility on the Ohio River. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in Terre Haute, IN.