B.Riley FBR Thinks Hallador Energy Company’s Stock is Going to Recover

B.Riley FBR analyst Lucas Pipes reiterated a Buy rating on Hallador Energy Company (HNRG) today and set a price target of $4.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $0.67, close to its 52-week low of $0.65.

According to TipRanks.com, Pipes ‘ ranking currently consits of 0 on a 0-5 ranking scale, with an average return of -18.5% and a 33.3% success rate. Pipes covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Novagold Resources New, US Silica Holdings, and Hi-Crush Partners.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Hallador Energy Company is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $4.00.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Hallador Energy Company’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $78.21 million and GAAP net loss of $59.79 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $89.02 million and had a net profit of $2.6 million.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Hallador Energy Co. engages in business through its subsidiary, Sunrise Coal, LLC, which produces coal in the Illinois Basin for the electric power generation industry. It also owns summit terminal, a transport facility on the Ohio River. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in Terre Haute, IN.