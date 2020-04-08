B.Riley FBR Thinks Golar LNG’s Stock is Going to Recover

B.Riley FBR analyst Liam Burke maintained a Buy rating on Golar LNG (GLNG) today and set a price target of $13.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $4.63, close to its 52-week low of $4.54.

According to TipRanks.com, Burke has 0 stars on 0-5 star ranking scale with an average return of -13.6% and a 35.2% success rate. Burke covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Matthews International, Nordic American Tanker, and Dynagas LNG Partners.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Golar LNG is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $14.02.

The company has a one-year high of $21.97 and a one-year low of $4.54. Currently, Golar LNG has an average volume of 1.94M.

Golar LNG Ltd. owns and operates liquefied natural gas carriers, floating storage, and regasification unit. It operates through the following segments: Vessel Operations, FLNG, and Power. The Vessel Operations segment operates and charter out vessels on fixed terms to customers. The FLNG segment provides integrated upstream and midstream solution for the development of gas reserves to LNG. The Power segment integrated LNG based downstream solutions, through the ownership and operation of FSRUs and associated terminal and power generation infrastructure. The company was founded on May 10, 2001 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.