B.Riley FBR Thinks Cypress Energy’s Stock is Going to Recover

B.Riley FBR analyst Tom Curran maintained a Buy rating on Cypress Energy (CELP) today and set a price target of $6.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $3.03, close to its 52-week low of $2.90.

According to TipRanks.com, Curran ‘s ranking currently consits of 0 on a 0-5 ranking scale, with an average return of -17.9% and a 31.1% success rate. Curran covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Independence Contract Drilling, and Liberty Oilfield Services.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Cypress Energy is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $6.00.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Cypress Energy’s market cap is currently $36.99M and has a P/E ratio of 4.80. The company has a Price to Book ratio of -1.82.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Cypress Energy Partners LP engages in the provision of essential midstream services, including pipeline inspection, integrity and hydrostatic testing services to energy companies and vendors. It operates through the following three segments: Pipeline Inspection, Pipeline & Process and Water & Environmental Services. The Pipeline Inspection Services segment provides inspection and integrity services on a variety of infrastructure assets, including midstream pipelines, gathering systems, and distribution systems. The Pipeline & Process Services segment provides midstream services including hydrostatic testing services and chemical cleaning related to newly-constructed and existing pipelines and related infrastructure. The Water & Environmental Services segment owns and operates Environmental Protection Agency Class II saltwater disposal facilities in the Williston Basin region of North Dakota. The company was founded by Charles C. Stephenson Jr. on September 19, 2013 and is headquartered in Tulsa, OK.