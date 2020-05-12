B.Riley FBR Thinks Contura Energy’s Stock is Going to Recover

In a report released today, Lucas Pipes from B.Riley FBR reiterated a Buy rating on Contura Energy (CTRA), with a price target of $9.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $3.80, close to its 52-week low of $1.93.

According to TipRanks.com, Pipes is ranked 0 out of 5 stars with an average return of -17.6% and a 34.2% success rate. Pipes covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Novagold Resources New, US Silica Holdings, and Hi-Crush Partners.

Contura Energy has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $8.50.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Contura Energy’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $499 million and GAAP net loss of $141 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $572 million and had a net profit of $157 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 58 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of CTRA in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Contura Energy, Inc. engages in providing met and thermal coal. It operates through the following business segments: Central Appalachia Operations (CAPP), Northern Appalachia Operations (NAPP), Trading and Logistics; and All Other. The CAPP segment covers mining complexes in Nicholas County, West Virginia, and the McClure; as well as Toms Creek mine complexes in Dickenson and Wise Counties, Virginia. The NAPP segment includes the Cumberland mine complexes. The Trading and Logistic segment is involved in coal trading activities and coal terminal services. The All Other segment consists of general corporate overhead and corporate assets and liabilities, elimination of intersegment activity, and discontinued operations. The company was founded on June 26, 2016 and is headquartered in Bristol, TN.