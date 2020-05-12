B.Riley FBR Thinks Chatham Lodging’s Stock is Going to Recover

In a report released yesterday, Bryan Maher from B.Riley FBR maintained a Buy rating on Chatham Lodging (CLDT), with a price target of $9.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $5.83, close to its 52-week low of $3.44.

According to TipRanks.com, Maher is currently ranked with 0 stars on a 0-5 stars ranking scale, with an average return of -9.5% and a 42.3% success rate. Maher covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Industrial Logistics Properties, Diversified Healthcare Trust, and Braemar Hotels & Resorts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Chatham Lodging with a $11.00 average price target.

Chatham Lodging’s market cap is currently $283.6M and has a P/E ratio of 17.90. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 0.43.

Chatham Lodging Trust engages in the acquisition and investment in hotel properties. It focuses on the upscale extended-stay and premium branded select-service hotels. The firm’s management evaluates the company’s hotels as a single industry segment because all of the hotels have similar economic characteristics and provide similar services to similar types of customers. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in West Palm Beach, FL.