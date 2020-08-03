B.Riley FBR Thinks Capital Product’s Stock is Going to Recover

B.Riley FBR analyst Liam Burke maintained a Buy rating on Capital Product (CPLP) on July 31 and set a price target of $11.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $5.65, close to its 52-week low of $5.18.

According to TipRanks.com, Burke has 0 stars on 0-5 stars ranking scale with an average return of -7.2% and a 39.1% success rate. Burke covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Matthews International, LiqTech International, and Orbital Energy Group.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Capital Product is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $9.00.

The company has a one-year high of $14.20 and a one-year low of $5.18. Currently, Capital Product has an average volume of 117.4K.

Capital Product Partners LP operates as an international shipping company. It engages in the seaborne transportation of cargo, including crude oil, refined oil products and chemicals. The company fleet consists of vessels, suezmax crude oil tankers, medium range tankers, and capesize bulk carrier. Capital Product Partners was founded on January 16, 2007 and is headquartered in Piraeus, Greece.