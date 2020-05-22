B.Riley FBR Thinks Braemar Hotels & Resorts’ Stock is Going to Recover

In a report released today, Bryan Maher from B.Riley FBR maintained a Buy rating on Braemar Hotels & Resorts (BHR), with a price target of $7.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $2.42, close to its 52-week low of $1.14.

According to TipRanks.com, Maher is ranked 0 out of 5 stars with an average return of -8.8% and a 43.0% success rate. Maher covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Industrial Logistics Properties, Diversified Healthcare Trust, and Office Properties Income.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Braemar Hotels & Resorts with a $6.67 average price target.

Based on Braemar Hotels & Resorts’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $122 million and net profit of $15.25 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $98.95 million and had a GAAP net loss of $12.36 million.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts, Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust which engages in investing services primarily in high RevPAR, luxury, upper-upscale and upscale hotels. Its hotel properties include Hilton La Jolla Torrey Pines, Capital Hilton in Washington DC, Marriott Plano Legacy Town Center, Seattle Marriott Waterfront, Courtyard San Francisco Downtown, Courtyard Seattle Downtown, Courtyard Philadelphia Downtown, and Renaissance Tampa International Plaza. The company was founded By Montgomery Jack Bennett on April 2013 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.