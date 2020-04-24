B.Riley FBR Thinks Arch Coal’s Stock is Going to Recover

In a report released today, Lucas Pipes from B.Riley FBR reiterated a Buy rating on Arch Coal (ARCH), with a price target of $76.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $25.98, close to its 52-week low of $24.04.

According to TipRanks.com, Pipes is currently ranked with no stars on a 0-5 star ranking scale, with an average return of -18.6% and a 33.9% success rate. Pipes covers the NA sector, focusing on stocks such as Novagold Resources New, US Silica Holdings, and Hi-Crush Partners.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Arch Coal is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $56.67.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Arch Coal’s market cap is currently $393.4M and has a P/E ratio of 2.20. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 0.70.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Arch Coal, Inc. engages in the production and distribution of thermal coal. It operates through the following segments: Powder River Basin, Metallurgical and Other Thermal. The Powder River Basin segment contains thermal operations in Wyoming. The Metallurgical segment contains metallurgical operations in West Virginia. The Other Thermal segment contains supplementary thermal operations in Colorado, Illinois and the Coal Mac thermal operations in West Virginia. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in St. Louis, MO.