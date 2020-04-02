B.Riley FBR Thinks Akari Therapeutics’ Stock is Going to Recover

B.Riley FBR analyst Mayank Mamtani reiterated a Buy rating on Akari Therapeutics (AKTX) today and set a price target of $5.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $1.37, close to its 52-week low of $0.88.

According to TipRanks.com, Mamtani has currently no stars on a ranking scale of 0-5 stars, with an average return of -8.8% and a 25.0% success rate. Mamtani covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals, Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, and Spectrum Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Akari Therapeutics is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $5.00.

The company has a one-year high of $5.04 and a one-year low of $0.88. Currently, Akari Therapeutics has an average volume of 207.6K.

Akari Therapeutics Plc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat orphan autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidate, Nomacopan, is a second-generation complement inhibitor. The company was founded on October 7, 2004 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.