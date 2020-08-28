B.Riley FBR Sticks to Their Hold Rating for NeoPhotonics (NPTN)

B.Riley FBR analyst Dave Kang maintained a Hold rating on NeoPhotonics (NPTN) on January 29 and set a price target of $6.70. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $6.72.

According to TipRanks.com, Kang is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 21.9% and a 68.1% success rate. Kang covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Applied Optoelectronics, DASAN Zhone Solutions, and Acacia Communications.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for NeoPhotonics with a $11.00 average price target, a 60.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 24, Rosenblatt Securities also downgraded the stock to Hold with a $9.00 price target.

NeoPhotonics’ market cap is currently $333.1M and has a P/E ratio of 21.20. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 1.97.

NeoPhotonics Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of hybrid photonic integrated optoelectronic modules and subsystems for bandwidth-intensive communications networks. Its product portfolio includes pluggable coherent modules, coherent-components, 100G/400G client transceivers, optical switching, high speed ICs, 100G / 400G laser devices and light engines, passive components, network monitoring and control, and 10G and low rate components. The company was founded on October 31, 1996 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

