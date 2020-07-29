B.Riley FBR Sticks to Their Hold Rating for Malibu Boats (MBUU)

In a report issued on July 22, Eric Wold from B.Riley FBR maintained a Hold rating on Malibu Boats (MBUU), with a price target of $56.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $61.17, close to its 52-week high of $63.88.

According to TipRanks.com, Wold has currently 0 stars on a ranking scale of 0-5 stars, with an average return of -8.7% and a 35.6% success rate. Wold covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Dolby Laboratories, National Cinemedia, and Cinemark Holdings.

Malibu Boats has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $53.14, representing a -13.6% downside. In a report issued on July 15, Robert W. Baird also initiated coverage with a Hold rating on the stock with a $55.00 price target.

Based on Malibu Boats’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $182 million and net profit of $22.78 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $200 million and had a net profit of $21.1 million.

Malibu Boats, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and market of recreational powerboats. It offers performance sport boats, sterndrive, and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Cobalt, and Pursuit brands. It operates through the following segments: Malibu U.S., Malibu Australia, Cobalt, and Pursuit. The Malibu U.S. segment serves markets in North America, South America, Europe, and Asia. The Malibu Australia segment covers the Australian, and New Zealand markets. The Cobalt segment offers Cobalt boats throughout the world. The Pursuit segment involves in the distribution and sale of Pursuit boats throughout the world. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Loudon, TN.