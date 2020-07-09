B.Riley FBR Sticks to Their Hold Rating for Horizon Technology (HRZN)

B.Riley FBR analyst Timothy P. Hayes reiterated a Hold rating on Horizon Technology (HRZN) today and set a price target of $9.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $11.17.

According to TipRanks.com, Hayes ‘ ranking currently consits of 0 on a 0-5 ranking scale, with an average return of -11.0% and a 44.8% success rate. Hayes covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Broadmark Realty Capital, Cherry Hill Mortgage, and Ellington Financial.

Horizon Technology has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $10.50.

Horizon Technology’s market cap is currently $188.3M and has a P/E ratio of 9.60. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 0.96.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 12 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of HRZN in relation to earlier this year.

Horizon Technology Finance Corp. is a finance company, which engages in the provision of capital in the form of secured loans to venture capital backed companies. It also involves in lending and investing in portfolio companies in technology, life science, healthcare information and services, and cleantech industries. The company was founded on March 16, 2010 and is headquartered in Farmington, CT.