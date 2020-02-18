B.Riley FBR Sticks to Their Hold Rating for Freddie Mac (FMCC)

B.Riley FBR analyst Randy Binner maintained a Hold rating on Freddie Mac (FMCC) on February 13 and set a price target of $2.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $3.32.

According to TipRanks.com, Binner is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 12.9% and a 67.2% success rate. Binner covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Federal National Mortgage Association, American Equity Investment Life, and Health Insurance Innovations.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Freddie Mac with a $3.25 average price target.

The company has a one-year high of $4.04 and a one-year low of $1.98. Currently, Freddie Mac has an average volume of 1.55M.

Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corp. provides liquidity, stability and affordability to the U.S. housing market primarily by purchasing residential mortgages loans originated by lenders and investing in mortgage loans and mortgage-related securities. It operates through the following three segments: Single-family Guarantee, Multifamily and Capital Markets.